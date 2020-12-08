in Latest, Video

ALITO & Pennsylvania, FACEBOOK fact checkers are liars, Texas SUES

250 Views 2 Comments

ALITO & Pennsylvania, FACEBOOK fact checkers are liars, Texas SUES

The Duran: Episode 822.

No, The Georgia Vote-Counting Video Was Not ‘Debunked.’ Not Even Close

A Big Tech-backed ‘fact’ ‘checking’ outfit claimed to debunk explosive evidence for Republicans’ claims of significant election problems in Georgia. It didn’t.

The Georgia Vote-Counting Video Was Not ‘Debunked.’ Not Even Close

A Big Tech-backed “fact” “checking” outfit claimed to debunk explosive evidence in support of Republicans’ claims of significant election problems at a Thursday Georgia Senate hearing. It didn’t. Not even close. Newly discovered security footage from Georgia’s State Farm Arena showed dozens of ballot counters, media, and Republican observers leaving en masse at the same time from the ballot-counting area for Fulton County.

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

The DuranSCOTUSAlito

What do you think?

2 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Helga I. Fellay
Helga I. Fellay
December 8, 2020

I am also sensing a shift happening, including on FB. They definitely seem less aggressive in their draconian fascist measures of suppression of truth. While my posts for a long time received none to two or three responses at most, today this seems to have been relaxed. Let’s hope this trend continues.

0
Reply
Badger
Badger
December 8, 2020

Ware County, Georgia. Dec 6.

Dominion machines were seized. Equal number of Trump and Biden votes were forensically analyzed. However, the machines reported 87% for Trump and 113% for Biden. Should be 100% for both.

0
Reply

Barr to resign or is this more NYT fake news