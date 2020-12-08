ALITO & Pennsylvania, FACEBOOK fact checkers are liars, Texas SUES
The Duran: Episode 822.
No, The Georgia Vote-Counting Video Was Not ‘Debunked.’ Not Even Close
A Big Tech-backed ‘fact’ ‘checking’ outfit claimed to debunk explosive evidence for Republicans’ claims of significant election problems in Georgia. It didn’t.
The Georgia Vote-Counting Video Was Not ‘Debunked.’ Not Even Close
A Big Tech-backed “fact” “checking” outfit claimed to debunk explosive evidence in support of Republicans’ claims of significant election problems at a Thursday Georgia Senate hearing. It didn’t. Not even close. Newly discovered security footage from Georgia’s State Farm Arena showed dozens of ballot counters, media, and Republican observers leaving en masse at the same time from the ballot-counting area for Fulton County.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
I am also sensing a shift happening, including on FB. They definitely seem less aggressive in their draconian fascist measures of suppression of truth. While my posts for a long time received none to two or three responses at most, today this seems to have been relaxed. Let’s hope this trend continues.
Ware County, Georgia. Dec 6.
Dominion machines were seized. Equal number of Trump and Biden votes were forensically analyzed. However, the machines reported 87% for Trump and 113% for Biden. Should be 100% for both.