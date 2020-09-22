DEMS WARN, Pack court, riots. Pelosi, IMPEACH Trump & Barr. NANCY-BOT system reboot

Via NY Post (https://nypost.com/2020/09/21/trump-democrats-impeachment-ploy-to-block-scotus-pick-will-backfire/)…
President Trump on Monday predicted that Democrats moving to impeach him in an effort to block a Senate vote to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg would backfire and Republicans would win back the House.
The president was asked during an interview on “Fox & Friends” about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying that Democrats have options to stop a Senate vote on Ginsburg’s replacement and wouldn’t rule out impeachment.
“I think my numbers will go up, I think we’ll win the entire election, I think we will win back the House. I think we’re going to win the House. I really do. I think we’re going to win the House anyway,” Trump said.
Trump expressed surprise that the Democrats are threatening to impeach him for doing what he has the right to do.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.