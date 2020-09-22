DEMS WARN, Pack court, riots. Pelosi, IMPEACH Trump & Barr. NANCY-BOT system reboot. by The Duran DEMS WARN, Pack court, riots. Pelosi, IMPEACH Trump & Barr. NANCY-BOT system reboot. The Duran: Episode 678. Via NY Post (https://nypost.com/2020/09/21/trump-democrats-impeachment-ploy-to-block-scotus-pick-will-backfire/)… President Trump on Monday predicted that Democrats moving to impeach him in an effort to block a Senate vote to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg would backfire and Republicans would win back the House.

The president was asked during an interview on “Fox & Friends” about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying that Democrats have options to stop a Senate vote on Ginsburg’s replacement and wouldn’t rule out impeachment.

“I think my numbers will go up, I think we’ll win the entire election, I think we will win back the House. I think we’re going to win the House. I really do. I think we’re going to win the House anyway,” Trump said.

Trump expressed surprise that the Democrats are threatening to impeach him for doing what he has the right to do.

