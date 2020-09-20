in Audio, Latest

US SENATE needs to fill Ginsburg SUPREME COURT seat ASAP, else all is lost

50 Views 1 Comment

US SENATE needs to fill Ginsberg SUPREME COURT seat ASAP, else all is lost by The Duran

US SENATE needs to fill Ginsberg SUPREME COURT seat ASAP, else all is lost The Duran: Episode 675. Via IBT (https://www.ibtimes.com/trump-says-will-name-woman-succeed-ginsburg-supreme-court-3048543)… US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he would nominate a woman to succeed late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Via IBT (https://www.ibtimes.com/trump-says-will-name-woman-succeed-ginsburg-supreme-court-3048543)…

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he would nominate a woman to succeed late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The president’s desire to “to move quickly” on the process, despite Democrats’ vehement opposition, is likely to dominate the campaigns — alongside other hot-button issues such as the coronavirus and America’s ongoing racial reckoning — ahead of the November 3 election.

“I think it’s going to move quickly actually,” Trump told reporters outside the White House Saturday, adding that he thought his choice would be made “next week.”

Addressing a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina later that day, he took an impromptu poll from the crowd, asking them to cheer for either a woman or a man to be his pick. The crowd cheered considerably louder for the former.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

TrumpThe DuranGinsburgSCOTUS

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Soros-Backed Coalition Preparing for Post-Election Day Chaos

Hyperinflation, Fascism and War: How the New World Order May Be Defeated Once More