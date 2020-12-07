Alito signals SCOTUS will take on Pennsylvania case
****News Topic 192*****
Alito Moves Up Deadline For Supreme Court Briefing In Pennsylvania Case, Bringing Within ‘Safe Harbor’ Window To Intervene
Alito Moves Up Deadline For Supreme Court Briefing In Pennsylvania Case, Bringing Within ‘Safe Harbor’ Window To Intervene
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has made a critical decision which may signal that court’s willingness to hear a controversial case attempting to flip Pennsylvania’s 2020 election results. Originally, Alito set a Wednesday deadline for the state to respond to GOP Rep.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
best news in a very long time.