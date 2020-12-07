in Latest, Video

Alito signals SCOTUS will take on Pennsylvania case

100 Views 1 Comment

Alito signals SCOTUS will take on Pennsylvania case

****News Topic 192*****

Alito Moves Up Deadline For Supreme Court Briefing In Pennsylvania Case, Bringing Within ‘Safe Harbor’ Window To Intervene

Alito Moves Up Deadline For Supreme Court Briefing In Pennsylvania Case, Bringing Within ‘Safe Harbor’ Window To Intervene

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has made a critical decision which may signal that court’s willingness to hear a controversial case attempting to flip Pennsylvania’s 2020 election results. Originally, Alito set a Wednesday deadline for the state to respond to GOP Rep.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouSCOTUSAlito

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Helga I. Fellay
Helga I. Fellay
December 7, 2020

best news in a very long time.

0
Reply

International community condemns assassination in Tehran