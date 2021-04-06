Giant masked Easter Bunny joins Joe & Jill Biden, then visits Jen Psaki
****News Topic 359*****
‘You Gotta Squeeze It’ – Jill and Joe Biden Have Super Awkward Exchange with the Easter Bunny (VIDEO)
‘You Gotta Squeeze It’ – Jill and Joe Biden Have Super Awkward Exchange with the Easter Bunny (VIDEO)
What did we just watch? Joe Biden and his handler wife Jill on Monday joined the Easter Bunny to deliver remarks from the White House balcony. The annual White House Easter Egg Roll was canceled this year due to ‘Covid concerns’ but the Bidens made up for it with a super awkward appearance with the…
Eye-rolls & cheers as MASKED bunnies descend on White House to join Biden’s Easter address & greet reporters
Eye-rolls & cheers as MASKED bunnies descend on White House to join Biden’s Easter address & greet reporters
The Easter Bunny has made two appearances at the White House as the Biden administration celebrated Easter without a traditional egg roll, sending instead the giant mascot to coddle its pet media.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
That’s a bray and not a laugh, Alex.
Run down the list of 200 or so nations and there is not one that can beat the clown/cartoon/disneyfied nation for sheer stupidity. I can’t think of any leader of any other country who would place him or herself in such a ridiculous and undignified position.
The Easter Bunny and Easter eggs are both fertility symbols harking back to the pagan religions that came before the Christian Era. Easter comes from the Norse Goddess Oestre which name is cognate with the goddess Ashtoreth or Asherah that is mentioned in the Bible and is one of the gods of the Canaanites against whom the prophets of Israel preached sermons of denunciation. The two pagan deities in Israel at that time were Baal and Asherah, the male and the female, who were worshipped in pornographic ceremonies that pictured the act of procreation in scenes of debauchery. So it… Read more »