Lavrov in Delhi as India Toys with US and China

Lavrov in Delhi as India Toys with US and China
Modi in Washington: Why India Will Not Become a US Ally

Modi in Washington: Why India Will Not Become a US Ally

Quad unlikely to evolve beyond a point because of lack of common goals: Indian scholar

Quad unlikely to evolve beyond a point because of lack of common goals: Indian scholar

With India having moved closer to the US in recent years, there have been some voices in India saying New Delhi should abandon its non-alignment policy and tie itself firmly to the US in order to cope with the challenges posed by China’s development. Will New Delhi completely abandon its non-alignment policy?

Smoking Eagle
Smoking Eagle
April 6, 2021

“There are no permanent friends and enemies, only permanent interests.” This sums things up very succinctly.

The friends and enemies of different countries are often neither real friends nor real enemies, but only friends of convenience and enemies of convenience as the permanent interests are pursued.

