source

ABSOLUTE SLAVERY: Zero Carbon Agenda Deconstructed

What is a zero-carbon future? What does it look like? To imagine, turn off your heater. No airports. No shipping. No animals. Perfect surveillance state. In this Ice Age Farmer special report, Christian breaks The “Absolute Zero” plan and how governments are actively taking drastic steps every day to meet these dystopian goals for Travel, Transport, Energy, Manufacturing, Recycling, and Food. We must understand the reality underneath their flowery philanthropic language: Absolute Slavery.

Watch on BitChute / LBRY / Odysee / YouTube

Download Podcast

•

Chapters

Intro to Net Zero: (0:00)

Road Vehicles: (3:54)

Rail: (8:25)

Flight: (14:15)

Shipping: (17:56)

Heating & Appliances: (22:42)

Food & Waste: (26:34)

Materials, Construction, Recycling: (35:32)

Electricity & Fossil Fuels (43:22)

Water (45:00)

Perfect Surveillance/Enforcement (46:46)

Closing (49:58)

Absolute Zero document

Click to access AbsoluteZero.pdf

— INTRO —

Race To Zero Campaign | UNFCCC

Race To Zero Campaign | UNFCCC Race To Zero is a global campaign to rally leadership and support from businesses, cities, regions, investors for a healthy, resilient, zero carbon recovery that prevents future threats, creates decent jobs, and unlocks inclusive, sustainable growth. It mobilizes a coalition of leading net zero initiatives, representing 471 cities, 23 regions, 1,675 businesses, 85 of the biggest investors, and 569 universities.

The race to zero: can America reach net-zero emissions by 2050? | Climate Change |The Guardian



The race to zero: can America reach net-zero emissions by 2050? If America finally weans itself off planet-heating emissions, the country will look and feel very different. Landscapes from coast to coast would be transformed, carpeted in wind turbines and solar panels, with enough new transmission lines to wrap around Earth 19 times.

— CARS —

California Plans to Ban Sales of New Gas-Powered Cars in 15 Years – The New York Times

California Plans to Ban Sales of New Gas-Powered Cars in 15 Years The Transition to Electric Cars The proposal would speed up the state’s efforts to fight global warming at a time when California is being battered by wildfires, heat waves and other consequences of climate change. California plans to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars statewide by 2035, Gov.

U.S. Senate and House Get a Bill to Ban Sales of Gasoline-Powered Cars by 2035 | The Motley Fool

U.S. Senate and House Get a Bill to Ban Sales of Gasoline-Powered Cars by 2035 | The Motley Fool As California goes, will the United States follow? In September, nearly a month ago, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order banning the sale of new gas- and diesel-powered automobiles within the state beginning in 2035. And now, two Democratic lawmakers, Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Rep.

UK to ban selling new gas and diesel cars by 2030 – ABC News

UK to ban selling new gas and diesel cars by 2030 The new deadline is 10 years earlier than initially planed. The United Kingdom announced Wednesday it would ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel vehicles by the year 2030, 10 years earlier than initially planned. The sale of hybrid-electric vehicles, however, will be allowed until 2035.

German Government Votes to Ban Internal Combustion Engines by 2030

German Government Votes to Ban Internal Combustion Engines by 2030 Members of the German government have just passed a resolution to ban the sale of internal combustion engines in the European Union by 2030. Only zero-emissions vehicles would be allowed on the market after that time, according to the resolution.

Phase-out of fossil fuel vehicles – Wikipedia

Phase-out of fossil fuel vehicles – Wikipedia The phase-out of fossil fuel vehicles is one of the two most important parts of the general fossil fuel phase-out process, the other being the phase-out of fossil fuel power plants for electricity generation [citation needed ].

Biden’s buying spree could boost the number of electric vehicles in the US by 40% — Quartz

Biden’s buying spree could boost the number of electric vehicles in the US by 40% The US government will replace its entire fleet of 645,000 cars and trucks with US-made electric vehicles, president Joe Biden said on Jan. 25, while signing a “Buy America” executive order that creates new guidelines for the government’s $600 billion in annual spending on goods and services.

Countries That Will Ban Gasoline Cars – WorldAtlas

Countries That Will Ban Gasoline Cars The number of countries that have proposed a ban on the sale and use of gasoline cars has increased significantly since 2005. Several reasons have been cited for the move to ban the use of gasoline and other fossil fuels, including health risks that result from car emissions, energy independence, and the reduction of a carbon footprint.

Nissan And Mitsubishi Could Launch Electric Minicar Next Year | Carscoops

Nissan And Mitsubishi Could Launch Electric Minicar Next Year | Carscoops Nissan and Mitsubishi are said to be readying an electric minicar to sell in Japan for less than 2 million yen ($18,400) with subsidies. Local media reports that the two car manufacturers are jointly developing an electric kei car using a common platform and battery pack.

Buttigieg suggests ‘vehicle miles tax’ to pay for infrastructure projects | Fox Business

Buttigieg suggests ‘vehicle miles tax’ to pay for infrastructure projects Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is weighing a vehicle miles tax (VMT) to fund the president’s estimated $3 trillion infrastructure plan, which he plans to unveil next Friday. A VMT would tax people per miles driven and presents an alternative to further raising the gas tax.

Electric fleets can fuel decarbonisation efforts. Here’s how | World Economic Forum

Electric fleets can fuel decarbonisation efforts. Here’s how We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. By using our website you consent to all cookies in accordance with our updated Cookie Notice. Maya Ben Dror Project Lead, Future of Mobility, Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution of the World Economic Forum Mary Loane Project Lead, Future of Mobility, World Economic Forum Saul Lopez Manager.

The surprising truth behind the world’s electric cars | World Economic Forum

The surprising truth behind the world’s electric cars Though electric cars are greener than conventional ones, much of their power still comes from coal.

— RAIL —

Biden Wants You Out of Your Car and on the Train | WIRED

Biden Wants You Out of Your Car and on the Train The US is car country. Its 4.1-million-mile road network is the world’s most expansive. It has more motor vehicles per person than any other major nation. Eighty-six percent of Americans drive to work (or did during the Normal Times), compared with 63 percent of English workers and 71 percent of Australian commuters.

US election: could Joe Biden spark a Second Great Railroad Revolution? | Railway Technology

US election: could Joe Biden spark a Second Great Railroad Revolution? As US election day dawns, the American rail industry is gearing up to find out what the new administration has in store for its future. The Covid-19 pandemic is having serious impacts on the US’s entire infrastructure sector, with passenger rail particularly feeling the strain of reduced traffic, long-existing inefficiencies and chronic underfunding.

Amtrak Lays Out Expansion Proposal Under Biden’s Infrastructure Plan | NY1

Amtrak Lays Out Expansion Proposal Under Biden’s Infrastructure Plan Amtrak on Wednesday released a proposed map that details their new and expanded rail service, including brand new stations in cities without service such as Las Vegas, Columbus, Nashville, and Phoenix – if they can get funding from President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill.

Amtrak Map

No Title No Description

The Emerging Megaregions | Regional Plan Association

Revisiting Berkshire Hathaway’s Acquisition of BNSF |The Rational Walk

Revisiting Berkshire Hathaway’s Acquisition of BNSF | The Rational Walk Four years have passed since Berkshire Hathaway announced that it would acquire Burlington Northern Santa Fe in a cash and stock transaction. This article looks back at the transaction and attempts to determine whether it was a good deal for Berkshire.

Bill Gates Owns Canadian National Railway – Pinnacle Digest

Bill Gates Owns Canadian National Railway – Pinnacle Digest Before the 2000 tech bubble, Bill Gates sold a significant portion of his Microsoft shares and diversified. In Cooper Academy’s latest video they examine Bill Gates’ current portfolio. In the video Cooper explains why Gates likely owns Canadian National Railway and other top dividend paying stocks.

Canadian Pacific to acquire Kansas City Southern in $25 billion freight-rail deal – MarketWatch

Canadian Pacific to acquire Kansas City Southern in $25 billion freight-rail deal Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. agreed to acquire Kansas City Southern i n a merger valued at about $25 billion that would create the first freight-rail network linking Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. The companies said Sunday their boards agreed to a deal that values Kansas City at $275 a share in a combination of cash and stock.

Carlos Slim consortium wins 18-billion-peso Maya Train contract

Carlos Slim consortium wins 18-billion-peso Maya Train contract A consortium controlled by billionaire businessman Carlos Slim has secured the second contract awarded by the federal government for the construction of the US $8-billion Maya Train railroad project in Mexico’s southeast.

Amtrak Corporate Profile FY 2019



Click to access Amtrak-Corporate-Profile-FY2019-033120.pdf

— FLYING —

John Kerry flew on private jet to accept climate award: ‘Only choice for somebody like me’ – Washington Times

John Kerry flew on private jet to accept climate award: ‘Only choice for somebody like me’ It turns out Leonardo di Caprio isn’t the only one taking private jets to pick up climate awards. Biden global climate czar John Kerry flew by private plane in 2019 to accept an award for his climate work in Iceland, a decision he defended at the time as “the only choice for somebody like me,” as shown on a video posted Wednesday by FoxNews.com.

U.S. airlines to go net-zero carbon emissions by 2050: Travel Weekly

U.S. airlines to go net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 The member carriers of Airlines for America (A4A) have collectively committed to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The move is a significant step for the organization, going well beyond the commitments that U.S. government and the airline industry globally have made to reduce emissions by 50% of 2005 levels by 2050.

Airbus says it could be flying zero-emissions planes by 2035 | World Economic Forum

Airbus says it could be flying zero-emissions planes by 2035 The World Economic Forum is an independent international organization committed to improving the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. Incorporated as a not-for-profit foundation in 1971, and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the Forum is tied to no political, partisan or national interests.

Is this the next “clean” energy to power aviation? – Innovation – Airbus

Is this the next “clean” energy to power aviation? In the aviation industry, one existential question is seemingly on everyone’s mind: which “clean” energy carrier could be scaled up to fuel commercial aircraft? For decades, the common industry consensus was no viable alternative to kerosene exists. This is because fossil fuels (kerosene and gas) have a high energy density that enables them to power large aircraft over long distances.

— Social License to Operate —

The world needs carbon-neutral flying. Here’s how to bring it one step closer | World Economic Forum

The world needs carbon-neutral flying. Here’s how to bring it one step closer We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. By using our website you consent to all cookies in accordance with our updated Cookie Notice.

— SHIPPING —

Ship Stuck in Suez Canal Exposes Supply Chain Vulnerability

Ship Stuck in Suez Canal Exposes Supply Chain Vulnerability Business continuity sometimes means supply chain continuity. The drama of the ship stuck in the Suez Canal has played out on the news cycles for over a week now. One week does not seem to be that long, but in supply chain terms, it can be an eternity.

Time for a logistics rethink after Suez Canal grounding – academic – NZ Herald

Time for a logistics rethink after Suez Canal grounding – academic – NZ Herald Business A year of supply chain disruption and a blocked Suez Canal has highlighted the need for New Zealand to build up buffer supplies of some products, and to look at local manufacturing to make the Premium

How decarbonizing shipping could unlock a global energy transition | World Economic Forum

Decarbonizing shipping could unlock a global energy transition We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. By using our website you consent to all cookies in accordance with our updated Cookie Notice. Emissions from shipping could grow by 250% by 2050 if no action is taken. Halving shipping’s emissions by 2050 could require $1.4 trillion in investment.

Getting to Zero Coalition | Global Maritime Forum

Getting to Zero Coalition International shipping emits 2-3 percent of global GHG emissions, transporting close to 80 percent of global trade by volume. To curb the emissions from shipping, the IMO has agreed on an ambition to reduce GHG emissions from shipping by at least 50 percent by 2050.

Getting to Zero Coalition – Members | Global Maritime Forum

Getting to Zero Coalition Accelerating maritime shipping’s decarbonization with the development and deployment of commercially viable deep sea zero emission vessels by 2030.

ECB should think green when picking assets: policymakers | Reuters

ECB should think green when picking assets: policymakers The European Central Bank should consider climate risk when buying assets or accepting them as collateral, top ECB policymakers said on Monday though Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann cautioned that price stability not saving the planet remained the ECB’s top priority.

Smart ports are needed for shipping to recover from the pandemic | Asian Development Blog

Smart ports are needed for shipping to recover from the pandemic Over 11 billion tons of goods were transported by sea in 2019. This was equivalent to more than 80% of global trade, and seaborne cargo transport is expected to increase in the years to come. Ports facilitate economic connectivity and growth, especially for island countries.

Deloitte Port Services – Smart Ports

Click to access deloitte-nl-er-port-services-smart-ports.pdf

Maersk, Ports America invest $19M in Loadsmart Smart Drayage initiative | Supply Chain Dive

Maersk, Ports America invest $19M in Loadsmart Smart Drayage initiative Container shipping and logistics startup Loadsmart received $19 million in funding from Maersk Growth and Ports America, the country’s largest port operator to support its Smart Drayage initiative, the company announced in a press release this week.

About PortXchange – Originated from Pronto In The Port of Rotterdam

About PortXchange – Originated from Pronto In The Port of Rotterdam PortXchange originates from Pronto – collaborative vessel and terminal planning platform – designed by Port of Rotterdam. Pronto has been used in Rotterdam since 2018, and various pilots have been conducted, with fantastic results. After tremendous success in Rotterdam, it was decided to make the platform available to ports across the world.

Smart Ports: Piers of the Future

Smart Ports: Piers of the Future Port de Barcelona

LA Port Chief Implores Importers To Speed Cargo Pickup As Congestion Crisis Worsens | ZeroHedge

LA Port Chief Implores Importers To Speed Cargo Pickup As Congestion Crisis Worsens For many months ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach have dealt with massive congestion of ships as trillions of dollars in stimulus results in one-sided trade with Asia. The congestion is so bad at the US West Coast port that the port’s head told importers to expedite container pickup to alleviate congestion on Tuesday.

— HEATING & APPLIANCES —

Berkeley becomes first U.S. city to ban natural gas in new homes | San Francisco Chronicle

Berkeley becomes first U.S. city to ban natural gas in new homes Berkeley has become the first city in the nation to ban the installation of natural gas lines in new homes. The City Council on Tuesday night unanimously voted to ban gas from new low-rise residential buildings starting Jan. 1. It’s not the first time Berkeley has passed pioneering health or environmental legislation.

Gas heat and stoves are warming the climate. Should cities start banning them? | National Geographic

Gas heat and stoves are warming the climate. Should cities start banning them? In the summer of 2019, the city council in Berkeley, California, made a bold and unprecedented move: They banned natural gas hookups in most new building construction. Councilwoman Kate Harrison, who sponsored the new ordinance, had been on a hunt for ways to reduce the city’s carbon emissions.

Wood burners: Most polluting fuels to be banned in the home – BBC News

Wood burners: Most polluting fuels to be banned in the home Owners of wood burners, stoves and open fires will no longer be able to buy house coal or wet wood, under a ban to be rolled out from next year. Sales of the two most polluting fuels will be phased out in England to help cut air pollution, the government says.

— FOOD —

The ‘Planetary Health Diet’: Will It Save Lives And Planet Earth? | Forbes

The ‘Planetary Health Diet’: Will It Save Lives And Planet Earth? On Wednesday, a group researchers released a report published in The Lancet medical journal that offers the framework for the “planetary health diet,” which they argue will increase health outcomes for the world’s population while promoting sustainable food systems that combat climate change.

‘Let’s get rid of friggin’ cows’ says creator of plant-based ‘bleeding burger’ | Environment | The Guardian

‘Let’s get rid of friggin’ cows’ says creator of plant-based ‘bleeding burger’ atrick Brown is on a mission: to eradicate the meat and fish industries by 2035. The CEO of Impossible Foods, a California-based company that makes genetically engineered plant-based meat, is deadly serious. No more commercial livestock farming or fishing. No more steak, fish and chips or roast dinners, at least not as you know them.

Will Ireland sacrifice its sacred cows to meet climate change targets? | Ireland | The Sunday Times

Will Ireland sacrifice its sacred cows to meet climate change targets? ‘No country has ever set such an ambitious target,” said Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, when describing the short-term goal of halving emissions by the end of this decade at the launch of the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development (Amendment) Bill 2021 last week. The bill’s long-term goal is no less ambitious.

Senate bill aims to eliminate all CAFOs in 20 years | AGDAILY

Senate bill aims to eliminate all CAFOs in 20 years | AGDAILY For years, the agricultural industry has followed a trajectory that has led to the mass production of beef, pork, poultry, and other foods. It is not uncommon to see an operation that contains hundreds to thousands of animals. We find it to be the norm that the average farm size increases while the number of farms decreased.

Greenpeace calls for ban on chemical nitrogen fertiliser – Greenpeace Aotearoa

Greenpeace calls for ban on chemical nitrogen fertiliser – Greenpeace Aotearoa Greenpeace is opening up a new front in the struggle to save New Zealand’s rivers and reduce agricultural emissions. The environmental heavyweight is calling for a ban on chemical nitrogen fertilisers. Firmly in the sights of the new campaign are Ravensdown and Ballance, two little-known companies that sell 98% of all fertiliser used in New Zealand.

Proposed FDA rule threatens small farms & food businesses – The Weston A. Price Foundation

Proposed FDA rule threatens small farms & food businesses – The Weston A. Price Foundation 🖨️ Print post The FDA is proposing a new rule that would apply to almost everyone involved in the food system, including farms, cottage food operators, co-ops, and restaurants.

Why is China using facial recognition on garbage bins? | South China Morning Post

Why is China using facial recognition on garbage bins? Public housing residents are now having their faces scanned to keep them from subletting

— MATERIALS —

Circular economy – Wikipedia

Circular economy – Wikipedia A circular economy (also referred to as “circularity”) is an economic system aimed at eliminating waste and the continual use of resources. Circular systems employ reuse, sharing, repair, refurbishment, remanufacturing and recycling to create a closed-loop system, minimising the use of resource inputs and the creation of waste, pollution and carbon emissions.

Mission Possible: Climate-Action Partnership Launched to Help Transform Heavy Industry and Transport › Press releases | World Economic Forum

Mission Possible: Climate-Action Partnership Launched to Help Transform Heavy Industry and Transport Public Engagement, World Economic Forum, Public.Affairs@weforum.org · Coalition to accelerate the decarbonization of heavy industry and transport · Builds on work launched at the United Nations Secretary General’s Climate Action Summit in 2019 to help seven heavy industry sectors cut their carbon emissions · Brings together over 400 companies, along

This Bill Gates-backed startup will soon help power a giant mine – CNN

This Bill Gates-backed startup will soon help power a giant mine Heliogen, the Bill Gates-backed clean energy startup, is bringing its field of mirrors to the Mojave Desert.

Moving towards a world without waste | World Economic Forum

Moving towards a world without waste Every hour, around 600 metric tons of plastic waste enter the oceans. The CEO of Coca-Cola writes on his company’s plans to recycle every bottle they produce.

What Does Bill Gates’ Trust See in Waste Management? | Yahoo!

What Does Bill Gates’ Trust See in Waste Management? The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust is not technically a hedge fund. It is a tax-exempt entity aiming to provide charitable donations worldwide. The trust aims to deliver positive returns to fund grants from the Foundation sustainably in the future. To that end, the portfolio may be managed differently from most hedge funds.

New recycling facility on the way at McCommas landfill in southern Dallas | Dallas News

New recycling facility on the way at McCommas landfill in southern Dallas A Spanish firm will break ground within the next two months on the new facility on the McCommas Bluff Landfill site.

Fort Worth, Partners Launch Digital Recycling Tool in Honor of Global Recycling Day — NBC 5 Dallas – Fort Worth

Fort Worth, Partners Launch Digital Recycling Tool in Honor of Global Recycling Day In honor of Global Recycling Day, the Recycling Partnership has launched ” Communities for Recycling,” an initiative to provide Fort Worth residents with real-time, personalized, and hyperlocal recycling information through Facebook Messenger. Fort Worth is one of two cities selected to pilot the program.

— PLASTIC —

Push to reduce plastic waste gains traction in Sacramento and D.C. – Press Telegram

Push to reduce plastic waste gains traction in Sacramento and D.C. If the mountain of proposed legislation is any indication, lawmakers are increasingly primed to crack down on the plastic waste that is littering roadsides, washing onto beaches and into oceans, being digested by fish, and ending up in our own bellies.

Ban plastic bags? Put millions toward recycling? Or do both? Colorado lawmakers deal with competing bills | The Denver Post

Ban plastic bags? Put millions toward recycling? Or do both? Colorado lawmakers deal with competing bills A Colorado bill backed by environmentalists would ban single-use plastic bags and foam takeout containers from many restaurants and retailers. A competing measure, backed by the plastics industry, would instead put fees on food service packaging distributors to raise $75 million for recycling efforts.

Oahu restaurants maneuver new ban on plastic ware | Yahoo!

Oahu restaurants maneuver new ban on plastic ware Apr. 2-Honolulu restaurants are adjusting to the ban on plastic bags, plastic straws and plastic utensils that went into effect Thursday. The ordinance is being implemented in two phases. Phase 1 was supposed to take effect Jan. 1 but was postponed to Thursday to allow restaurants to use up their supply of plastic materials.

Three experts on why eradicating plastic pollution will help achieve gender equality | World Economic Forum

Three experts on why eradicating plastic pollution will help achieve gender equality Women fight on the frontlines against plastic pollution. The transition to a circular economy for plastics – and the shift to a green and sustainable world – must go hand-in-hand with building a plastics value chain that is inclusive and gender-equal.

Is Carbon Neutrality the Next Big Sustainable Packaging Thing? | Plastics Today

Is Carbon Neutrality the Next Big Sustainable Packaging Thing? You’ve probably recently read about carbon neutral rPET or about new forms of carbon negative deodorant packaging. Are these types of carbon claims becoming a trend? In my opinion, the answer is “Yes”. Is it primarily marketing hype, and not a significant opportunity to reduce carbon emissions?

— ELECTRICITY & FOSSIL FUELS —

California Considers Statewide Ban On Gas-Powered Garden Tools — CBS Sacramento

California Considers Statewide Ban On Gas-Powered Garden Tools If you have any gas-powered gardening tools, you may be forced to give them up soon.

France to ban all oil and gas production from 2040 | The Independent | The Independent

France to ban all oil and gas production from 2040 France is to ban all drilling for oil and natural gas by 2040 after its Parliament approved part of President Emmanuel Macron ‘s plans to cut the use of fossil fuels. It will become illegal to produce or look for oil and gas in the country and its overseas territories.

— WATER —

Global Water Initiative | World Economic Forum

Global Water Initiative Water is the ultimate systems challenge. It is a unique resource that underpins all drivers of growth – be it agricultural production, energy generation, industry or manufacturing. It also connects these sectors into a broader economic system that must balance social development and environmental interests.

— PERFECT SURVEILLANCE & ENFORCEMENT —

In the Face of Extraordinary Challenges, 36 Pioneer Cities Chart a Course Towards a More Ethical and Responsible Future > Press releases | World Economic Forum

In the Face of Extraordinary Challenges, 36 Pioneer Cities Chart a Course Towards a More Ethical and Responsible Future We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. By using our website you consent to all cookies in accordance with our updated Cookie Notice.

What the COVID-19 pandemic teaches us about cybersecurity – and how to prepare for the inevitable global cyberattack | World Economic Forum

What COVID-19 teaches us about cybersecurity – and how to prepare for the inevitable global cyberattack COVID-19 shows that the world is at great risk of disruption by pandemics, cyberattacks or environmental tipping points. We should prepare for a COVID-like global cyber pandemic that will spread faster and further than a biological virus, with an equal or greater economic impact.

The Climate Cop | Climate TRACE: The 100 Best Inventions of 2020 | TIME

Climate TRACE: The 100 Best Inventions of 2020 For years, Silicon Valley companies have used artificial intelligence to make social media more addictive and streaming recommendations more predictive. “But very few people want to point these tools at the biggest problem we’re facing: CO2 emissions,” says Gavin McCormick, a co-founder of Climate TRACE.

These Smart Sewers Are Part Of A Growing Trend Connecting Infrastructure To The Internet : NPR

These Smart Sewers Are Part Of A Growing Trend Connecting Infrastructure To The Internet Under the streets of South Bend, Ind., a high tech experiment is underway. This sewer system is smart. The infrastructure can sense flow and divert water to prevent flooding. It’s part of a growing trend of cities across the U.S. connecting infrastructure to the internet of things.

•

gab@IceAgeFarmer

Telegram/IceAgeFarmer

#IceAgeFarmer

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.”

– Henry Kissinger

.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report