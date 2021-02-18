Facebook News exits Australia. News Corp scores big win
Facebook Goes Nuclear On Australia – Blocks All News Sharing Across Continent
After Australia’s government this week announced its intent to issue legislative changes known as the “News Media Bargaining Code” by the end of this month, Facebook in retaliation has said it will begin restricting news sharing on its platform in Australia.
Google will pay News Corp for the right to showcase its news articles
Google struck a deal with the Murdoch family owned media conglomerate News Corp. as proposed legislation in Australia threatens to jeopardize the tech platform’s future operations in the country. Under the three-year deal announced Wednesday, News Corp. brands in the U.S., U.K.
Here is the latest example of how Facebook is censoring any narrative that does not match its owner’s distorted view of the world:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2021/02/facebook-updating-its-control-over.html
Sadly, a very significant proportion of the human race has allowed a handful of billionaires to control the world by putting the responsibility for the COVID-19 narrative in their hands and hands of their less-than-well-trained non-medical personnel who love to censor anyone who doesn’t subscribe to the “truth” as their employer sees it.