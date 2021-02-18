in Latest, Video

Capitol Hill 1/6 Events Need Investigation but not by Pelosi’s Commission

Capitol Hill 1/6 Events Need Investigation but not by Pelosi’s Commission

News Topic 52:

Byron York’s Daily Memo: On that “9/11-Style” commission

Byron York’s Daily Memo: On that “9/11-Style” commission

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up here to receive the newsletter. ON THAT “9/11-STYLE” COMMISSION. Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will vote to create an independent commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol riot. There’s no doubt there needs to be an extensive investigation of the events surrounding the riot.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alexander MercourisPelosi

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Facebook News exits Australia. News Corp scores big win