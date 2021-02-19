in Latest, Video

Seed Companies Warn of Shortages, Delays – So Find Them Locally!

— Ice Age Farmer

1 Comment

Seed Companies Warn of Shortages, Delays – So Find Them Locally!

Large seed companies are warning of shortages and shipping delays, and in some cases not taking orders. Your best bet is to find seeds locally, which are already adapted for your neck of the woods!  Check with neighbors, seed libraries, seed swaps, county ag extensions, master gardeners clubs, and get more than seeds — get stories!

Dewey Fernfield
February 18, 2021

"Check with neighbors, seed libraries, seed swaps, county ag extensions, master gardeners clubs, and get more than seeds — get stories!"

( or at True Leaf Market: http://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf )

— Ice Age Farmer

