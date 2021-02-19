Seed Companies Warn of Shortages, Delays – So Find Them Locally!
Large seed companies are warning of shortages and shipping delays, and in some cases not taking orders. Your best bet is to find seeds locally, which are already adapted for your neck of the woods! Check with neighbors, seed libraries, seed swaps, county ag extensions, master gardeners clubs, and get more than seeds — get stories!
— FULL SHOW NOTES —
“Check with neighbors, seed libraries, seed swaps, county ag extensions, master gardeners clubs, and get more than seeds — get stories!”
— Ice Age Farmer