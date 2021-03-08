in Latest, Video

Undermining Faith in US: Congress Democrats Hide behind National Guard & Fences

Undermining Faith in US: Congress Democrats Hide behind National Guard & Fences

A far-right threat shut down US Congress this week. Why aren’t we talking about it?

You might have missed it, but this week the House of Representatives canceled its meetings after the Capitol police warned of “a possible plot to breach the Capitol”. Most international media did not even cover it, and this extraordinary decision barely made the front pages of most US newspapers.

DC Will Remain Under Military Occupation As Long As Pelosi Rules

The contrast below between the security on the southern border and military presence in Washington, D.C., tells you all you need to know about today’s Democratic Party in charge.

jgibson
jgibson
March 8, 2021
Don’t be fooled. Those yahoo’s who demonstrated inside the Capitol DID NOT BREAK IN. The doors were UNLOCKED that day, just like in every other public building in Washington DC. Insiders threw open the doors to lure them into a trap.

