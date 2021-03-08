Undermining Faith in US: Congress Democrats Hide behind National Guard & Fences

News Topic 68:

A far-right threat shut down US Congress this week. Why aren’t we talking about it?

A far-right threat shut down US Congress this week. Why aren’t we talking about it? | Cas Mudde You might have missed it, but this week the House of Representatives canceled its meetings after the Capitol police warned of “a possible plot to breach the Capitol”. Most international media did not even cover it, and this extraordinary decision barely made the front pages of most US newspapers.

DC Will Remain Under Military Occupation As Long As Pelosi Rules

DC Will Remain Under Military Occupation As Long As Pelosi Rules The contrast below between the security on the southern border and military presence in Washington, D.C., tells you all you need to know about today’s Democratic Party in charge.

2 1 vote Rate this article

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report