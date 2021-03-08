in Latest, Video

Why does the EU always meddle in UK affairs?

mijj
mijj
March 8, 2021

what all wstern powers have in common: a pompous certainty of their own inherent moral superiority and the divine right to interfere in the affairs of inferior nations.

Ozymandias
Ozymandias
March 8, 2021

The Rules based system is at a end,the US empire is now in slow decline,and the 500 dominance of what we call the West or the Occidental world now draws a end,and now China is now the supreme power on the globe,many are in denial of these facts;some wish it was the good ole 90s ,when Russia and China knew their place,but some are grudgingly accepting the new reality,the EU is one,which has signed a new deal with China..p.s.,the EU’s failure on the vaccine is a huge embarresment,they want to be seen as a relevent great power,but again have another… Read more »

