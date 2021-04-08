Australia flirts with “ID to use social media” law
Show your ID to use social media? Australia hints at new plans.
Australia is considering the privacy-invasive proposals to curb “hate speech” and more.
Facebook has already adopted this rule, albeit not (yet) officially. FB disabled my account (for violating their unspecified “community standards”) and demanded I send them a photocopy of either my driver’s license or my passport. As I refused to do that, FB permanently disabled my account. So I suspect that FB started this idea, and managed to persuade Australia to implement it to turn it into a law. Btw I didn’t bully anyone, and I consistently blocked those who bullied me because I am interested into exchanges of ideas, not into hate.
How is it a terrible idea? Social media is one of the worst things to happen in the last few decades. But this idea won’t happen and social media will be unaffected.