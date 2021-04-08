Biden flip-flops of Masters Golf Tournament and Georgia
****News Topic 362*****
Joe Biden attempts dangerous feat of intellectual acrobatics when asked if Masters Tournament should stay in Georgia, among the ‘new Jim Crow laws’
Joe Biden attempts dangerous feat of intellectual acrobatics when asked if Masters Tournament should stay in Georgia, among the ‘new Jim Crow laws’
The MLB’s decision to pull the All-Star Game out of Georgia doesn’t seem to be going over as well with people as they’d hoped. Hell, even Stacey Abrams didn’t want them to do it! But it’s done now, and according to the MLB, we’ve got Joe Biden to thank for it, at least in part.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
It appears that the ONE and ONLY ID we will need in the future is the Vaccine Passport, without which no one will be allowed to leave their homes or participate in life, never mind driving or voting. Every day I think our government couldn’t possibly get any crazier and dumber, but every day it does. Those who really rule us couldn’t have picked a better public face than a totally corrupt and totally demented frontman.