in Latest, Video

Boris Johnson caught lying about UK “Passports”

265 Views 1 Comment

Boris Johnson caught lying about UK “Passports”
The Duran: Episode 935

Covid certificates on the cards for use in England since December

Covid certificates on the cards for use in England since December

A government-commissioned report in December examined how Covid certificates could be used to decide whether people should be allowed into sports events, pubs and other crowded spaces, months before ministers publicly confirmed the plan.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

UKThe Duranpassports

What do you think?

2 Points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Declan
Declan
April 8, 2021

Why can’t you guys do some alt tech exclusives where you can speak freely? I love the show but am tired of the self censorship.

0
Reply

Erdogan makes EU look silly and a coup in Jordan

Australia flirts with “ID to use social media” law