Boris Johnson caught lying about UK “Passports”
The Duran: Episode 935
Covid certificates on the cards for use in England since December
A government-commissioned report in December examined how Covid certificates could be used to decide whether people should be allowed into sports events, pubs and other crowded spaces, months before ministers publicly confirmed the plan.
Why can’t you guys do some alt tech exclusives where you can speak freely? I love the show but am tired of the self censorship.