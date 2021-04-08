in Latest, Video

Erdogan makes EU look silly and a coup in Jordan

The Duran: Episode 934

EU-Turkey Relations: Erdogan Left Europe Commission President Speechless After Humiliating Snub

The day after Turkey’s President Erdogan arrested ten admirals on fears of new coup rumblings over their signing a ‘treasonous’ letter, a high level EU ‘reconciliation’ meeting with Turkey didn’t go so well on Tuesday.

Helga I. Fellay
April 8, 2021

I am surprised that the elephant in the room was never mentioned in the above post. To quote Zerohedge: “Unfazed, Michel took the seat immediately to Erdogan’s right with von der Leyen left confined to a distant couch and ultimately sidelined in the conversation (or so we can presume). The visibly disgruntled European Commission president was also largely left out of the photo op that followed as it was only Michel and Erdogan seated in front of the EU and Turkey flags.” I am very familiar with German/Western European rules of conduct, having been brought up there as a child in a… Read more »

