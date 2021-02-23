ZUCK & Morrison reach deal. Facebook news returns to Australia
Facebook ‘refriends’ Australia after changes to media laws
CANBERRA (Reuters) – Facebook said on Tuesday it will restore Australian news pages after negotiating changes with the government to a proposed law that forces tech giants to pay for media content displayed on their platforms. Australia and the social media group have been locked in a standoff for more than a week after the government introduced legislation that challenged Facebook and Alphabet Inc’s Google’s dominance in the news content market.
