Munich Conference & G7 joke. Biden declares via ZOOM, “America is back”

The Duran: Episode 893

US Not Issuing Any Invitations for Russia to Join G7, White House Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Biden administration is not issuing invitations for Russia to join the G7, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday. “I don’t think we are making new invitations to Russia, or reiterating new invitations to Russia,” Psaki told reporters when asked about the Trump administration’s invitation for Russia to join the G7.

February 23, 2021

Seeing as there is no such country as “America”, it can’t “be back”.

So we’ll correct that and say “the USA is back”. This is really, really bad news. It would be much better if the US completely vacated other countries, took itself back home, and stayed there until we have repaired all the damage it has done to the world.

