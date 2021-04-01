in Latest, Video

Biden launches ‘EU style’ infrastructure slush fund

The Duran: Episode 928

“The Moment America Won The Future” – Biden Unveils Multi-Trillion Dollar Infrastructure-Taxation Plan

(Update 1650ET): As Amazon workers in Bessemer, Ala. fight to unionize, Biden kicked off his speech with a warm-up act, a worker from a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 29 named “Mike”, to drive home the fact that he’s “a union guy” and has “always been a union guy”.

Trump BLASTS Biden’s $2 TRILLION spending plan in scathing new statement

Former President Donald Trump issued a scathing new statement slamming Joe Biden over his new $2 trillion “radical plan,” calling it a “globalist betrayal.” “Joe Biden’s radical plan to implement the largest tax hike in American history is a massive giveaway to China, and many other countries, that will send thousands of factories, millions of jobs, and trillions of dollars to these competitive Nations.

