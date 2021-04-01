YouTube flirts with removing DISLIKE button, much to the liking of Biden White House
YouTube Unveils Hide Feature After Americans Mass-‘Dislike’ Biden Videos
Authored by Samuel Allegri via The Epoch Times, Youtube, the video hosting platform owned by Google, announced on March 29 that they are going to test making the “dislike” count on videos invisible. The tech giant says that it’s being done in response to “targeted dislike campaigns” and “creator feedback around well-being.”
If YouTube is doing this purportedly because of targeted dislike campaigns, what are they going to do about targeted like campaigns?