Russia Acts on Ukraine War Threat: Moves Troops to Border
Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces Mark Milley had a telephone conversation
Home News More in detail Today, at the initiative of the United States, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, First Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, and the Chairman of the Committee of the Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the United States of America, General Mark Milley, had a telephone conversation.
Talks between Putin, Merkel, Macron weren’t aimed at replacing Minsk platform — Kremlin
MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Tuesday’s video conference meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel was not aimed at replacing the Minsk platform, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that apart from the situation in Ukraine, the three leaders had also discussed a wide range of other issues.
