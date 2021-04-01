in Latest

The Strategic Hour on Rogue News with Matthew Ehret- The Geopolitics of Survival vs Self-Cannibalism

18 Views

From the Canadian Patriot Review

In this week’s edition of the Strategic Hour, CJ and I unpacked some of the recent ground breaking developments of the past two weeks leading up to the immanent financial meltdown and existential clash between NATO vs the Eurasian multipolar alliance led by Russia and China. We also discussed the philosophical underpinnings of empire which has un-naturally stained world history.

Check out the show on Bitchute here

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , a BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and in 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation . Consider helping this process by making a donation to the RTF or becoming a Patreon supporter to the Canadian Patriot Review.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Heavy Inflation Commodities Supercycle! How Investors Profit From A Devalued Currency

Russia Acts on Ukraine War Threat: Moves Troops to Border