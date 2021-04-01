Tucker WARNS: Trudeau setting up dangerous policy for world to follow
WATCH: Tucker Carlson SLAMS Justin Trudeau’s tyrannical lockdown rules
With the recent news overseas today that France is locking down again, it’s a moment of reflection on the policies of different countries. For folks in Canada, the contrast is striking given how back in October last year the Canadian government called it “disinformation” that people will be forcibly sent to COVID quarantine sites.
And all those neoliberal/globalist western regimes use/abuse the rigged PCR tests that produces in masses false and/or at least unclear unconclusive results….to push/force certain totalitarian undemocratic ‘policies’ on their populations – Great Reset Anyone?