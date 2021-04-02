DERIVATIVES COLLAPSE at Archegos! Failure Sends Shockwaves Through Financial System

source / The Money GPS

Another one bites the dust. $GPS

What’s the deal:

Archegos defaulted on margin calls from several investment institutions.

Which companies are directly involved:

Credit Suisse, Nomura, Goldman, Morgan

U.S. regulator is monitoring Archegos Capital Management situation: spokesperson | Reuters

U.S. regulator is monitoring Archegos Capital Management situation: spokesperson WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday said it is monitoring the situation after a hedge fund defaulting on margin calls prompted major banks on Monday to flag they are facing big losses. When asked about the losses at Archegos Capital Management, a spokesperson for the top U.S.

Bill Hwang Archegos Capital Linked to Derivatives at Nomura, Credit Suisse – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-29/billions-in-secretive-derivatives-at-center-of-archegos-blowup

archive

Global banks warn of possible losses from hedge fund default

Global banks warn of possible losses from hedge fund default BERLIN (AP) – Swiss bank Credit Suisse said Monday it may have suffered a “highly significant” loss from a default by a U.S.-based hedge fund on margin calls that it and other banks made last week, while Japan’s Nomura said it could face a loss of $2 billion due to an event with a U.S.

Bill Hwang’s Wealth: One of World’s Greatest Hidden Fortunes Wiped Out in Days – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-29/one-of-world-s-greatest-hidden-fortunes-is-wiped-out-in-days

archive

Archegos Capital Meltdown Echoes Long-Term Capital Management Debacle – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2021-03-29/archegos-capital-meltdown-echoes-long-term-capital-management-debacle

archive

Credit Suisse 1Y CDS

‘Counterparty Risk’

Archegos Breaks Silence, Saying ‘All Plans Are Being Discussed’

Archegos Breaks Silence, Saying ‘All Plans Are Being Discussed’ (Bloomberg) — Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management is breaking its silence after soured bets prompted investment banks to hastily unwind its positions.”This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said late Monday in an emailed statement.

ViacomCBS Skeptics See Prospect of More Pain After 55% Drop

ViacomCBS Skeptics See Prospect of More Pain After 55% Drop (Bloomberg) — ViacomCBS Inc. went from the top of the S&P 500 to near its bottom on Monday, being hit from all sides and erasing more than half of its value in just one week.Multiple downgrades, an ill-timed stock offering and, as a final blow, at least two large block trades linked to the forced liquidation of Archegos Capital Management, brought ViacomCBS down from a record $100.34 on March 22 to $45.01 Monday.

Figure 3: Equity call volumes have been declining since late January

Equity Call volume (Single stocks + ETFs, 5d ma, thousands)

Figure 5: The Massive increase in bullish option activity over the last year and the recent decline have both been led by retail traders

Net bullish open option strategies (Equity + Index + ETFs, million contracts)

Figure 9: The decline in call volumes since mid-February has coincided with the rising pace of reopening (inverted in chart below)

Figure 7: Air traveler throughput has risen sharply …

Figure 8: … as have restaurant bookings

Figure 12: Two-thirds of the anticipated $410bn in stimulus payments have already been distributed

Economic impact payments from IRS (MTD, $bn)

Suez Canal Has Reopened to Traffic After Giant Ship Is Freed – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-29/the-giant-ship-blocking-the-suez-canal-is-finally-freed-kmut46wg

archive

Achegos Capital Management has been dealt a setback due to a margin call. This comes directly following the change with the SLR rate. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

Wake up to the suits and ties. They're all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

"HIGH RISK" #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. "Blind" bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it's not just #Toronto

FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4's. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks

"Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy" Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report