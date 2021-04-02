Archegos COLLAPSE Unwinding Derivatives After Record Margin Call! $4 Trillion Stimulus Coming!

source / The Money GPS

Here we have another company who took too much risk and it came back to haunt them. This should be a lesson to everyone to also be prepared for the worst. Aim to do well. Try to achieve gains. Do your best. But don’t over leverage. Don’t push the limits because there are always strategies of leverage that can break down rapidly and this is one extreme example.

$GPS

Meet Bill Hwang, the man behind Archegos Capital Management

Meet Bill Hwang, the man behind Archegos, the fund that sent shockwaves through Wall Street A massive margin call affected a little-known family office last Friday, incurring billions of dollars in losses for certain banks involved and jolted the overall volatility of the broader market. Archegos Capital Management’s leveraged bets in ViacomCBS blew up and ignited a whopping $20 billion wave of forced liquidations at a slew of Wall Street banks, some of which face losses that could be “highly significant.”

Archegos: How Investment Firm Is Sparking Block Trades by Goldman, Roiling Banks – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-29/goldman-block-trade-what-to-know-about-bill-hwang-viacom-discovery-stock-sale

archive

Block Trade Mess Revives Fierce Debate on ‘Leverage Gone Wrong’ – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-29/block-trade-mess-revives-fierce-debate-on-leverage-gone-wrong

archive

Archegos Fiasco Is Latest Reminder How Superrich Love Leverage – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-30/archegos-fiasco-is-latest-reminder-how-superrich-love-leverage

archive

Archegos Blowout Heaps Pressure on Credit Suisse – WSJ

Archegos Blowout Heaps Pressure on Credit Suisse Credit Suisse Group AG Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein made getting a tight grip on risk-taking one of his first moves after starting the job last year. It wasn’t enough to prevent two big blowouts: at Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital.

archive

Credit Suisse Girds for Billions in Losses From Archegos Hit

Credit Suisse Girds for Billions in Losses From Archegos Hit (Bloomberg) — Credit Suisse Group AG hadn’t finished the probe of its last crisis when the newest one hit.The Swiss bank expects its loss tied to the implosion of Archegos Capital Management to run into the billions, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Credit Suisse 1Y CDS

‘Counterparty Risk’ Hedge

No Title No Description

Dallas Fed chief calls for interest rate ‘action’ when benchmarks met – Nikkei Asia

https://asia.nikkei.com/Editor-s-Picks/Interview/Dallas-Fed-chief-calls-for-interest-rate-action-when-benchmarks-met

archive

Biden to announce up to $4 trillion infrastructure plan with tax hikes

Biden to announce up to $4 trillion infrastructure plan with massive tax hikes President Biden will outline his massive $3 to 4 trillion infrastructure plan Wednesday, which will create four tax increases worth around $1.8 trillion, the White House revealed. The commander-in-chief’s “Build Back Better” proposal, a centerpiece of his post-COVID campaign message, will be split into two packages for Congress to pass.

No Systemic Risk From Archegos, Morgan Stanley’s Lisa Shalett Says: Video – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2021-03-30/no-systemic-risk-from-archegos-morgan-stanley-s-shalett-says-video

archive

Exhibit 12: 2.0% on the 10-year Treasury could be the level of reckoning for stocks

What level on the 10-year Treasury yield will cause a +10% correction in stocks?

No Title No Description

Wells Fargo (WFC) Plans for Return to Office ‘Soon After Labor Day’ – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-30/wells-fargo-plans-for-return-to-office-soon-after-labor-day

archive

Achegos Capital Management has been dealt a setback due to a margin call. This comes directly following the change with the SLR rate. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

— APPENDICES —

•

— FOOTNOTES —

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick. / Twitter” Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK / Twitter” “HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK

The Money GPS on Twitter: “FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo / Twitter” FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A / Twitter” “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

— PLAYLISTS —

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

•

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them. pic.twitter.com/kF9UV6euK0 / Twitter” Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT / Twitter” The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money​ #finance​ #archegos

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report