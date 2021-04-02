UK Refuses to Suspend AstraZeneca COVID Shots as Other Nations Have – 95 New Deaths Recorded this Week in the UK Following AZ COVID Shots

by Brian Shilhavy
Editor, Health Impact News
The UK Government’s reporting system for COVID vaccine adverse reactions from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency released their latest report today, April 1, 2021.
The report covers data collected from December 9, 2020, through March 21, 2021, for the two experimental COVID vaccines currently in use in the U.K. from Pfizer and AstraZeneca.
They report a total of 713 deaths and 495,345 injuries recorded following the experimental vaccines.
That is an increase of 119 deaths and 90,820 injuries recorded since last week. 95 of the 119 recorded deaths this past week followed AstraZeneca COVID injections.
More than 20 countries had suspended injections of the AstraZeneca experimental COVID shots due to concerns over fatal blood clots, but the European Medicines Agency (EMA) concluded that there was no link between the AstraZeneca experimental COVID shots and the fatal blood clots, and urged countries to resume vaccinations because “the benefits outweigh the risks.”
Some nations resumed the shots, such as Germany, but now have halted them again due to more deaths resulting from blood clots. See:
After 9 Deaths, Blood Clot Concerns over AstraZeneca Experimental COVID Shot Prompts Germany to Halt Injections Again
The UK, on the other hand, never suspended the shots, agreeing with the EMA’s assertion that the shots were not related to the fatal blood clots in a statement issued March 18th.
Following this statement, the UK’s “Yellow Card” reporting system for adverse vaccine reactions added 95 new deaths and 82,667 new injuries this past week following injections of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 injections.
Of these 713 recorded deaths following COVID-19 injections, 421 follow AstraZeneca injections, and 283 follow Pfizer injections, while 9 deaths are unspecified.
Of the 495,345 injuries reported following COVID-19 injections, 377,487 are following AstraZeneca injections, 116,627 are following Pfizer injections, and 1231 are unspecified.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency report released today states that about 13 million doses of the Pfizer shots have been administered as of March 21, 2021, and about 15.8 million doses of the AstraZeneca shots have been administered.
As of 21 March 2021, for the UK, 40,883 Yellow Cards have been reported for the Pfizer/BioNTech, 99,817 have been reported for the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine, and 379 have been reported where the brand of the vaccine was not specified. (Source.)
Earlier today (April 1, 2021), a group that identifies themselves as “Doctors for Covid Ethics,” which reportedly consists of over 100 doctors and scientists from 25 countries, including Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, Professor Emeritus of Medical Microbiology and Immunology and Former Chair, Institute of Medical Microbiology and Hygiene, issued a Press Release and letter to the European Medicines Agency, criticizing them for not taking action regarding the reported adverse events following COVID injections, specifically the AstraZeneca shots.
Excerpts:
Regrettably, your reply of March 23 is unconvincing and unacceptable. We are dismayed that you choose to respond to our request for crucially important information in a dismissive and unscientific manner. Such a cavalier approach to vaccine safety creates the unwelcome impression that the EMA is serving the interests of the very pharmaceutical companies whose products it is your pledged duty to evaluate. The evidence is clear that there are some serious adverse event risks & that a number of people, not at risk from SARS-CoV-2, have died following vaccination.
1. You concede that the “vaccines”, which are more accurately described as investigational gene-based agents, enter the bloodstream but you can obviously provide no quantitative data. In the absence of the latter, any scientific assessment you purport to have undertaken lacks foundation.
2. Your statement that non-clinical studies do not indicate any detectable uptake of the vaccines into endothelial cells lacks credibility. We demand to see the scientific evidence. If not available, it must be assumed that endothelial cells are targeted.
3. Auto-attack could not have been excluded in animals unless they had been immunologically primed beforehand. We demand evidence that such experiments had been performed. Similar experiments have been undertaken before with previous, unsuccessful candidate vaccines, and fatal, antibody-dependent enhancement of disease was observed.
4. We requested scientific evidence, not a vague description of what was purportedly seen in non-valid animal experiments. Your cursory mention of laboratory findings in humans is cynical. In view of the plausible connection between production of spike protein and the emergence of thromboembolic serious adverse events (SAEs), we demand to see the results of D-dimer determinations. As you are aware, D-dimer is a very good test as an aid to diagnose thrombosis.
After delivery of our letter to you on March 1, events followed that debunk your response to our last three queries to an extent that can only be termed embarrassing. As we feared, severe and fatal coagulopathies occurred in young individuals following “vaccination”, leading 15 countries to suspend their AZ-“vaccination” program.
Read the full press release here.
The latest UK COVID-19 mRNA Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine analysis report:
- 3204 Blood disorders including 1 death
- 1462 Cardiac disorders including 39 deaths
- 10 Congenital disorders
- 1108 Ear disorders
- 23 Endocrine disorders
- 1758 Eye disorders
- 12,682 Gastrointestinal disorders including 14 deaths
- 34,688 General disorders including 126 deaths
- 26 Hepatic disorders
- 652 Immune system disorders including 1 death
- 2653 Infections including 51 deaths
- 669 Injuries including 2 deaths
- 1339 Investigations including 1 death
- 741 Metabolic disorders including 1 death
- 15,714 Muscle & tissue disorders including
- 43 Neoplasms
- 22,156 Nervous system disorders including 19 deaths
- 45 Pregnancy conditions including 2 deaths
- 1796 Psychiatric disorders
- 294 Renal & urinary disorders including 2 deaths
- 605 Reproductive & breast disorders
- 4932 Respiratory disorders including 19 deaths
- 8425 Skin disorders including 1 death
- 34 Social circumstances
- 83 Surgical & medical procedures
- 1462 Vascular disorders including 4 deaths
Total reactions for the COVID-19 mRNA Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine: 283 deaths and 116,627 injuries
The latest UK COVID-19 vaccine Oxford University/AstraZeneca analysis report:
- 2411 Blood disorders including 2 deaths
- 3768 Cardiac disorders including 51 deaths
- 29 Congenital disorders
- 2574 Ear disorders
- 60 Endocrine disorders
- 4566 Eye disorders
- 39,998 Gastrointestinal disorders including 6 deaths
- 131,533 General disorders including 196 deaths
- 87 Hepatic disorders
- 1109 Immune system disorders including 1 death
- 7375 Infections including 47 deaths
- 2201 Injuries including 1 death
- 4542 Investigations
- 4679 Metabolic disorders including 2 deaths
- 47,015 Muscle & tissue disorders including 1 death
- 63 Neoplasms including 1 death
- 81,702 Nervous system disorders including 49 deaths
- 46 Pregnancy conditions
- 6756 Psychiatric disorders
- 1044 Renal & urinary disorders including 1 death
- 839 Reproductive & breast disorders
- 10,643 Respiratory disorders including 40 deaths
- 20,379 Skin disorders
- 88 Social circumstances
- 279 Surgical & medical procedures including 1 death
- 3662 Vascular disorders including 22 deaths
Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine Oxford University/AstraZenec vaccine: 421 deaths and 377,487 injuries (…more)
