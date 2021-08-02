Don’t Get Jabbed: Powerful Video on “Killer Vaccine” that Needs to be Watched by Everyone

if-people-get-jabbed-after-watching-this-they-are-beyond-saving-3-mp4 No Description

By JRickey Productions

Let us be under no illusions, the evidence of mortality and morbidity resulting from vaccine inoculation is overwhelming.

In the words of Dr. Gary G Kohls:

Here is a must-watch, totally-truthful, science-based, vaccinology-literate video for anyone who is considering getting a booster (or even an initial) dose of any of the still-experimental, still unproven for long-term safety or efficacy, mRNA Covid-19 inoculations. and then quickly forwarded on to loved ones before one of the many powers-that-be finds a way to shut it down.

Almost 20,000 Covid vaccine deaths have been recorded in the European Union (July 17, 2021). In the, US the number of registered vaccine related deaths is of the order of 12,000 (July 9, 2021).

And those official numbers vastly underestimate the devastating impacts of the mRNA vaccine. Most of the vaccine deaths and injuries are not registered or recorded by the health authorities.

