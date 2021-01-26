US Meddles in Russia, Backs Navalny Protests
News Topic 30:
“Gross Interference”: Russia Livid That US Embassy Posted Times & Locations Of Navalny Protests
“Gross Interference”: Russia Livid That US Embassy Posted Times & Locations Of Navalny Protests
Earlier on Saturday as pro-Navalny protests began “sweeping across Russia” – as CNN dubiously put it (which have not numbered more than in the thousands in any one place) – we asked the question: are we witnessing the start of a manufactured ‘color revolution’ targeting Putin and the ruling government under the banner of the Navalny ‘nerve agent’ saga?
A realm fit for a tsar
A realm fit for a tsar
On an autumn day in September 2010, Sergei Kolesnikov slipped out of his condominium in a row of town houses in St Petersburg. To avoid attracting attention among his neighbours, a secretive clique of financiers, he carried just a small bag. He hurried to the airport and bought tickets to Turkey and then the US.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
The hubris of the US Empire, which is falling/has fallen (everyone seems to know that, except the US) is mind blowing. Now, that the US coup attempts against Bolivia, Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Belarus and other small nations have all failed, why not a coup attempt against Putin and Russia. Why not add Navalny to the other failed stooges, like Juan Guaido, the racist bleach blond in Bolivia, the idiot Bolsonaro about to be chased out of Brazil, etc. What are they thinking? That’s the problem, they aren’t thinking.
They aren’t thinking, and they aren’t hearing or seeing either. They are blinded by their exceptional view of themselves and have no capacity to admit to their many failures, and they are so deafened by all the noise their yapping makes that they don’t hear the world laughing at them.