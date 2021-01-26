in Latest, Video

E.U. makes a complete mess of ‘THE SHOT’ rollout

E.U. makes a complete mess of ‘THE SHOT’ rollout

The Duran: Episode 869

EU vaccine rollout has been a mess – and AstraZeneca row adds another layer of tension

COVID-19: EU vaccine rollout has been a mess – and AstraZeneca row adds another layer of tension

If there’s one thing the European Union hates, it’s the idea that it’s been cheated, deceived and insulted. And the unlikely target of its ire is the company whose vaccine might save millions of lives.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

EUThe Duranvaccine

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Baghdad blast responsibility in question

US Meddles in Russia, Backs Navalny Protests