Orban forms coalition with Poland’s Morawiecki & Italy’s Salvini to fight Globalist agenda
The Duran: Episode 937
Populist leaders meet, seek ‘European renaissance’
Populist leaders meet, seek ‘European renaissance’
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban hosted talks Thursday with populist politicians from Italy and Poland in a bid to create a new right-wing nationalist political force on the European stage. The trilateral meeting brought Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Italy’s former interior minister, Matteo Salvini, to Hungary’s capital of Budapest.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
At long last a small glimmer of hope from the EU. If this movement is to have a chance at making a dent, it must grow and gain more European nations. What I see as a problem is the emphasis on the Christian/Catholic religion. While religion can and does unite a culture and a country, it can also prevent the growth of a coalition because it can also be divisive. In my view, this movement, if it is to grow bigger and stronger, needs to focus on two points: it must be pro-nationism, and anti-globalism. Alexander’s implication that France’s LePen… Read more »