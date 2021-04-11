in Latest, Video

Orban forms coalition with Poland’s Morawiecki & Italy’s Salvini to fight Globalist agenda

17 Views 4 Votes 1 Comment

Orban forms coalition with Poland’s Morawiecki & Italy’s Salvini to fight Globalist agenda
The Duran: Episode 937

Populist leaders meet, seek ‘European renaissance’

Populist leaders meet, seek ‘European renaissance’

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban hosted talks Thursday with populist politicians from Italy and Poland in a bid to create a new right-wing nationalist political force on the European stage. The trilateral meeting brought Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Italy’s former interior minister, Matteo Salvini, to Hungary’s capital of Budapest.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

EUThe DuranOrban

What do you think?

4 Points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Helga I. Fellay
Helga I. Fellay
April 11, 2021

At long last a small glimmer of hope from the EU. If this movement is to have a chance at making a dent, it must grow and gain more European nations. What I see as a problem is the emphasis on the Christian/Catholic religion. While religion can and does unite a culture and a country, it can also prevent the growth of a coalition because it can also be divisive. In my view, this movement, if it is to grow bigger and stronger, needs to focus on two points: it must be pro-nationism, and anti-globalism. Alexander’s implication that France’s LePen… Read more »

0
Reply

Sofagate fallout: Unelected Draghi calls elected Erdogan a dictator

Erdogan Meets Ukraine’s Zelensky, Trolls Putin