EU chief Ursula covers up failure with anti-UK ‘Cold War space race’ speech
The Duran: Episode 881
European commission president Ursula von der Leyen swiped at ‘space race’ approach on vaccines at summit The EU and UK have been engaged in bitter clashes over supplies as bloc struggles with its chaotic rollout A German minister and ally of Angela Merkel rejected comparisons saying the UK’s death rate is much higher Ursula von der Leyen has taken a barbed swipe at Boris Johnson over his ‘space race’ approach to vaccines as she faces a huge backlash over the EU shambles.
