Record Level Euphoria Always Ends Very Badly! Fed to the Rescue? Watch Out!

source / The Money GPS

As interest rates have moved lower and lower throughout the last few decades, the firepower of the central banks, particularly the Fed has diminished. We are in a time in which the printing presses are running at full blast, globally all central banks are pumping in fiat garbage, and still the economy is horribly weak. Of course, this was already a problem in 2019 and into 2020, it was accelerated rapidly. But the question is, if they’re already maxing out, what level will they go to next time around?

8fd4b7d9ee33c01744a74be842ec4e95 (469×341)

No Title No Description

5aff5d41ae809b3aa06d59f727c82d2a (466×330)

No Title No Description

8c81daec9f4a883ea2c770629f2d1f4e (743×551)

No Title No Description

93835e1f9a951d8c6d82e2fb2fa9a5c9 (645×414)

No Title No Description

8210f0ac6bc7503fb2f68306ffb149dd (669×453)

No Title No Description

Exposure-NAAIM-Short-Interest.png (900×680)

No Title No Description

Rydex-Bull-Bear-Ratio.png (1024×625)

No Title No Description

4.png (853×468)

No Title No Description

3.png (680×377)

No Title No Description

SP500-Deviation-225-DMA-020221.png (965×603)

No Title No Description

silver tech.jpg (1183×428)

No Title No Description

weekly FICC feb 5.jpg (1187×373)

No Title No Description

Zero-fee trading helps Citadel Securities cash in on retail boom | Financial Times

Zero-fee trading helps Citadel Securities cash in on retail boom Citadel Securities and its majority owner Ken Griffin are among the big winners from a boom in retail investing, cashing in on the zero-fee trading that has lured huge numbers of first-time investors to the US stock market.

Long-term unemployment is rising toward a Great Recession record

Long-term unemployment is close to a Great Recession record Long-term unemployment is edging toward a historical peak, almost a year into the pandemic-fueled downturn. Workers are deemed to be “long-term unemployed” when their jobless spell is longer than six months. It’s an especially dangerous period of unemployment, according to labor economists. For one, household income may drop significantly.

FOREIGN-BASED BOND CALLS GO OUT TO U.S. – Chicago Tribune

FOREIGN-BASED BOND CALLS GO OUT TO U.S. With the dollar in decline, a scenario that could weaken foreign investor confidence, calls are being made for the U.S. government to issue Treasury securities denominated in foreign currencies. Such a move has been made only twice in recent U.S.

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. – Vintage Wine Estates, One of the Fastest Growing U.S. Wine Producers, to Become a Public Company

Vintage Wine Estates, One of the Fastest Growing U.S. Wine Producers, to Become a Public Company Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (TSX: BC.U) and Vintage Wine Estates enter into a merger agreement Vintage Wine Estates has a revenue and EBITDA CAGR of over 20% since 2010 Paul Walsh, Executive Chairman of BCAC and former Diageo CEO, to become non-executive Chairman of the combined company.

The financial system is seeing a massive uptick, massive flows of money, cash, debt into equities. More stimulus is on the way. This is in every form. Money printing from the central banks but also stimulus packages from the government itself. The expectation is that this will reflate the economy, pushing more money into stocks for those who have the disposable income.

— APPENDICES —

•

— FOOTNOTES —

No Title Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DROPS TO 6.3%. Of course that’s the seasonally adjusted number they like to show. Of course that doesn’t include all of the people who have left the workforce, the underemployed, the people who have fallen off the statistic. But who cares, right? #unemployed

No Title We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

No Title IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

— PLAYLISTS —

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

•

No Title The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money​ #finance​ #invest

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report