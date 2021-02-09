Record Level Euphoria Always Ends Very Badly! Fed to the Rescue? Watch Out!

As interest rates have moved lower and lower throughout the last few decades, the firepower of the central banks, particularly the Fed has diminished. We are in a time in which the printing presses are running at full blast, globally all central banks are pumping in fiat garbage, and still the economy is horribly weak. Of course, this was already a problem in 2019 and into 2020, it was accelerated rapidly. But the question is, if they’re already maxing out, what level will they go to next time around?
8fd4b7d9ee33c01744a74be842ec4e95 (469×341)
No Title
No Description
5aff5d41ae809b3aa06d59f727c82d2a (466×330)
No Title
No Description
8c81daec9f4a883ea2c770629f2d1f4e (743×551)
No Title
No Description
93835e1f9a951d8c6d82e2fb2fa9a5c9 (645×414)
No Title
No Description
8210f0ac6bc7503fb2f68306ffb149dd (669×453)
No Title
No Description
Exposure-NAAIM-Short-Interest.png (900×680)
No Title
No Description
Rydex-Bull-Bear-Ratio.png (1024×625)
No Title
No Description
4.png (853×468)
No Title
No Description
3.png (680×377)
No Title
No Description
SP500-Deviation-225-DMA-020221.png (965×603)
No Title
No Description
silver tech.jpg (1183×428)
No Title
No Description
weekly FICC feb 5.jpg (1187×373)
No Title
No Description
Zero-fee trading helps Citadel Securities cash in on retail boom | Financial Times
Zero-fee trading helps Citadel Securities cash in on retail boom
Citadel Securities and its majority owner Ken Griffin are among the big winners from a boom in retail investing, cashing in on the zero-fee trading that has lured huge numbers of first-time investors to the US stock market.
— The Money GPS: Citadel made lots of money from the retail traders (Instagram Feb 5, 2021)
Long-term unemployment is rising toward a Great Recession record
Long-term unemployment is close to a Great Recession record
Long-term unemployment is edging toward a historical peak, almost a year into the pandemic-fueled downturn. Workers are deemed to be “long-term unemployed” when their jobless spell is longer than six months. It’s an especially dangerous period of unemployment, according to labor economists. For one, household income may drop significantly.
FOREIGN-BASED BOND CALLS GO OUT TO U.S. – Chicago Tribune
FOREIGN-BASED BOND CALLS GO OUT TO U.S.
With the dollar in decline, a scenario that could weaken foreign investor confidence, calls are being made for the U.S. government to issue Treasury securities denominated in foreign currencies. Such a move has been made only twice in recent U.S.
Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. – Vintage Wine Estates, One of the Fastest Growing U.S. Wine Producers, to Become a Public Company
Vintage Wine Estates, One of the Fastest Growing U.S. Wine Producers, to Become a Public Company
Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (TSX: BC.U) and Vintage Wine Estates enter into a merger agreement Vintage Wine Estates has a revenue and EBITDA CAGR of over 20% since 2010 Paul Walsh, Executive Chairman of BCAC and former Diageo CEO, to become non-executive Chairman of the combined company.
— The Money GPS: SPAC IPO trend getting out of hand (Instagram Feb 6, 2021)
The financial system is seeing a massive uptick, massive flows of money, cash, debt into equities. More stimulus is on the way. This is in every form. Money printing from the central banks but also stimulus packages from the government itself. The expectation is that this will reflate the economy, pushing more money into stocks for those who have the disposable income.
— APPENDICES —
-
The Money GPS: Food Shortages, Prices Rising, Commodities Up Sends Chilling Warning About Potential Crisis
-
The Money GPS: The Untold Truth About Money. Inside the Failing Financial System Master Plan – Mini Documentary
-
The Money GPS: How To Get Out of An Economic Crisis. Action Steps To Excel, Prosper, and Prepare!
-
The Money GPS: If You’re Dealing With Unemployment, Wage Cuts, or Crisis THIS Is What You Must Do
-
The Money GPS: Who Controls the World? These Organizations, Institutions, and Families Run the Show
-
The Money GPS: Rothschild and Rockefeller Team Up With the Vatican! Follow the Money…
-
The Money GPS: The Broken Economy Leaving Millions Without A Job! Economic Crisis or Opportunity?
-
The Money GPS: BIS Central Banker Admits EPIC Level Crisis Is the Most Likely Result of Global Mass QE
•
— The Money GPS: Zoom out and see what you’re doing objectively (Instagram Feb 7, 2021)
— The Money GPS: SPAC IPO trend getting out of hand (Instagram Feb 6, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Citadel made lots of money from the retail traders (Instagram Feb 5, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Oil, commodities rising. Price will impact consumers. (Instagram Feb 5, 2021)
— The Money GPS: GME and AMC attracted many buyers. Illiquid stocks/micro cap stocks are now trendy. Be careful. (Instagram Feb 4, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Silver rockets higher (Instagram Feb 2, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Silver squeeze next? (Instagram Jan 31, 2021)
— The Money GPS: ETF loses 80% of assets! (Instagram Jan 31, 2021)
— The Money GPS: The Fed will not pop the bubble (Instagram Jan 30, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Wall Street Bets on Reddit is adding millions of people. Retail traders needed to keep the prices going higher. (Instagram Jan 30, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Jim Cramer says don’t go for grand slam. What do you think? (Instagram Jan 29, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Robinhood caps hot stocks like #gme to 1 share! (Instagram Jan 29, 2021) – archive
— The Money GPS: STOCK MARKET TUMBLES as GME soars (Instagram Jan 29, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Find a company you thought was no longer in business, buy some shares, get rich quick. Is that what’s seriously happening right now?! (Instagram Jan 29, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Hedge your bets like @mcuban ? (Instagram Jan 28, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Fed won’t pull the plug right? (Instagram Jan 25, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Delaying the inevitable pain. (Instagram Jan 25, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Money flooding into stocks (Instagram Jan 24, 2021)
— The Money GPS: 2 ears, 1 mouth — use in that ratio. (Instagram Jan 23, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Buy the biggest shorts? (Instagram Jan 23, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Investing legend says bad things are coming because paper printing does not create an economy. (Instagram Jan 22, 2021)
— The Money GPS: The purpose of big tech is to absorb your data. Not to provide a service and later take advantage of you. Look up In Q Tel. (Instagram Jan 21, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Moving south? (Instagram Jan 21, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Bitcoin going higher? (Instagram Jan 20, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Janet Yellen will you go “big”? (Instagram Jan 19, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Time to move? (Instagram Jan 19, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Never stop (Instagram Jan 18, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Invest in yourself first (Instagram Jan 18, 2021)
— The Money GPS: BITCOIN HITS $40,000 (Instagram Jan 7, 2021)
— The Money GPS: To get where you want to be, you have to know where you are now. (Instagram Jan 4, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Aim Higher (Instagram Dec 17, 2020)
— The Money GPS: Never lose money (Instagram Dec 16, 2020)
— The Money GPS: Master one thing before moving on. Know where you are in the cycle. (Instagram Dec 15, 2020)
— The Money GPS: Be a better investor | How to be a better investor. Window shop! (Instagram Dec 12, 2020)
— FOOTNOTES —
No Title
Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.
No Title
UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DROPS TO 6.3%. Of course that’s the seasonally adjusted number they like to show. Of course that doesn’t include all of the people who have left the workforce, the underemployed, the people who have fallen off the statistic. But who cares, right? #unemployed
No Title
We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt
No Title
IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta
— PLAYLISTS —
• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse
• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions
How To Fix the Economy – Introduction
How To Fix the Economy – Bailouts
How To Fix the Economy – Food
How To Fix the Economy – Central Bank
How To Fix the Economy – Manufacturing
How To Fix the Economy – Financial Markets
How To Fix the Economy – Media
How To Fix the Economy – Overseas Investment
•
No Title
The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT
HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com
LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com
SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps
PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9
OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate
AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store
T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com
MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books
Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021
The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information. The information is collected, dots are connected, and compiled into videos which tend to be around 10 minutes in length. Subjects include anything from central banks, debt, stock market analysis, and information which is specifically ALTERNATIVE to what the majority of people believe. If you are looking for stock tips or help with building your portfolio, this channel is not for you. If you… Read more »
“Is there a correlation between central bank activity and investors actions?”
#TheMoneyGPS
The Corbett Report: Your Guide to the Great Reset