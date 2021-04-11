Erdogan Meets Ukraine’s Zelensky, Trolls Putin
Turkey backs Ukraine’s NATO bid & Crimea policy, says military industry cooperation with Kiev is ‘not aimed against 3rd countries’
Ankara has backed Kiev’s bid to join NATO and vowed to expand defense industry cooperation as well as “coordinate steps” with Ukraine to reclaim Crimea, all while saying it does not seek to spite third countries.
I would argue that the Minsk accord was not a “Trap” laid for Kiev, but it was a ‘ consequence’ of Kiev’s US backed illegal coup in 2014.
No need to argue, it’s a self-evident truth.
Boy, that Erdogan’s some slippery character. Maybe he’s even the trap laid for Ukraine. You never know.