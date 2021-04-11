Sofagate fallout: Unelected Draghi calls elected Erdogan a dictator
****News Topic 365*****
Turkey Furious After Mario Draghi Calls Erdogan “Dictator”
Turkey Furious After Mario Draghi Calls Erdogan “Dictator”
In the aftermath of last week’s historic snub, when the female president of the European Commission was left speechless – and chairless – during her controversial visit to Turkey’s president, diplomatic relations between Europe and Turkey has once again fallen off a cliff.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
So let Erdogan be furious. He doesn’t stop at calling names people he dislikes or sticking his nose in other countries’ businesses. Good for the goose…but not for the gander?
It is obvious these unelected EU officials feel lost when anything oges out of plot and they do not have the written instructions from the globalists who run them from behind. IMO, Dragui´s outburst points at his full alineation with the European Comission, and also alignes with rumors about a new coup in Turkey…Finally he did not only get Cavusoglu´s complain and checkmate on his unelected condition, but Turkey also froze a deal on a multimillion deal for purchasing Italian made aircrafts… Charles Michel would had beeb deemd wrong whether he would have ceeded the seat to Von der Leyen… Read more »