Twitter launches “Birdwatch.” A new feature for online snitching
Twitter Unveils “Birdwatch,” A New Platform Where Users Fact-Check Tweets
Twitter has finally found a way to appease the leftist mob that has long been dictating policy on the app, while absolving itself of all responsibility. According to a story published by NBC News’s Ben Collins and Brandy Zadrozny, Twitter is launching a crowd-sourced feature intended to combat slander and misinformation in a similar way that Wikipedia flags potentially misleading tweets.
In other words, Twitter Hall Monitors. Another reason to join https://t.co/gtn9ZMSunm
It should be called Birdbrain.
Back in the 70s and 80s the general public were their own worst enemy. They regarded people who spoke out in public about failure or criminal conduct as “tattletales” or “snitches”. But times have changed. The penny has dropped. Modern day “whistleblowers” now have the edge thanks to a number if high profile heroes; Assange, Snowdon, Manning, Kiriakou, Gunn, et al. How these hi tech monopolies would love it if they could wind the clocks back to the days of widespread ignorance and have everybody doing their bidding. But that ship has sailed. This idiotic notion “@birdwatch” will be shot… Read more »
Twitter also attack and ban left wing accounts. Please don’t get confused about the combatants being targeted on this battleground. Keep swinging wildly and your punches won’t connect…!