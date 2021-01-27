With Turkish support, armed men dismantle a railway along the “Aleppo-Lattakia” international road in Syria

Armed men from the Turkish-backed factions dismantled and stole the “Badama” railway bridge, linking the towns of “Badama” and “Al-Za’iniya” along the “Aleppo-Lattakia” international road.

In an official statement, the Syrian Ministry of Transport said that the gunmen dismantled the iron bridge, whose length was 245 meters, with a height of 18 meters, indicating that the bridge was composed of 8 holes, of which 2 were concrete, 16.5 meters long, and 6. Metal length of / 34 / meters each.

In its statement, the ministry stated that the militants had transferred the bridge to their own workshops and factories in order to extract iron from its parts and sell them as scrap, after sabotaging the entire railway. The statement said: “This sabotage act that these groups are pursuing with orders and declared support from the Turkish regime and its allies is nothing but A blatant aggressive violation that is added to the series of crimes and systematic sabotage practiced against our property and capabilities, delaying reconstruction, and an increase in the tightening of the noose and siege on the Syrian people. ”

The railway robbery came within the constant looting practices practiced by the Turkish-backed factions in northern Syria, during which they target the looting and sabotage of public and private facilities and infrastructures in all their forms, whether they are railways, electricity transmission stations, water stations, telephone lines, etc., in order to extract minerals from them and sell them. Scrap for Turkish dealers or middlemen who transport the stolen goods to Turkish markets.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report