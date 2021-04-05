Jill Biden Spanish lesson, “Si se pwadueh”???
Jill Biden roasted for Spanish pronunciation and flag in the background resembling ‘giant Nazi eagle’
First lady Jill Biden was mocked for her unintelligible Spanish at an event marking Cesar Chavez day, as well as a flag in the background some say resembles a “Nazi eagle.” The first lady attempted to say “Si se puede” on Wednesday, which translates “yes you can” in Spanish.
Eh…Duran…can’t live without picking on women? I take it you have never traveled anywhere and listened to Americans speak another language without the hint of an accent? Or mispronunciation?
Vera, before accusing anyone of “picking on women” it might have been wise to walk up to any Mexican or any other Latino/Latina and ask them to say “si, se puede.” If you had been smart enough to do that, you might not have made such a ridiculous “politically correct” statement.
What can not be done is looking all day for the vote of minorities, amongst them Latino ones, and then not being able to at least, practice that meager part of your speech you have decided to do in Spanish, being, moreover, by far the second most spoken language in the US, where yo uare currently FLOTUS, a country which claims LatinAmercia as its exclusive area of influence, If you want to influence anywhere, you go to at least learn some conversational basics and pronunciation on the mother tongue of its population… From the point of view of an Spaniard,… Read more »
Why does Jill Biden sound like a demented duck? Should the first lady be using the title “Dr.” when she only has an honorary degree in education? How come her “education” hasn’t enabled her to pronounce three simple words with a total of five syllables in Spanish? An honorary degree is described as “an academic degree for which a university (or other degree-awarding institution) has waived all of the usual requirements, such as matriculation, attendance, course credits, a dissertation, and the passing of comprehensive examinations.” In the US, 43 million people currently speak Spanish as their first language and there are also 12 million bilingual… Read more »
“demented duck” – that’s actually an insult to ducks. If I had such a nasal shrieking voice, I’d stay away from public speaking. And I am a woman and not in the habit of “picking on women.”
Indeed! Please excuse my insult to ducks. Maybe banshee would have been closer to the mark.
I guess “El futuro es nuestro!” had too many syllables for her to manage. She made a complete pig’s ear of just five, so what would she have done to eight?
The flag also resembles the Nazi flag inasmuch as it has the black eagle symbol in a white circle on a red background. Replace the eagle with a swastika and you have the actual Nazi flag.
“I myself, meanwhile, after innumerable attempts, had laid down a final form; a flag with a red background, a white disk, and a black swastika in the middle. After long trials I also found a definite proportion between the size of the flag and the size of the white disk, as well as the shape and thickness of the swastika.”
— Adolf Hitler, Mein Kampf (1925)