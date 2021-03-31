in Latest, Video

Putin Uncompromising in ‘Frank Business-like’ Talks with Merkel & Macron

News Topic 93:

Talks with Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron

The talks focused on the task of consolidating efforts against a common threat, the coronavirus pandemic. In this context, the leaders discussed measures to prevent the further spread of the infection, including the outlook for the registration of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in the EU and possible deliveries and joint production of the vaccine in the EU countries.

PutinAlexander MercourisMacron

Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
March 31, 2021

The European Union Fourth Reich are satanists.

