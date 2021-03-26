in Latest, Video

Jim Eagle??? Biden’s dull, scripted Press Conference

Jim Eagle??? Biden's dull, scripted Press Conference

Joe Biden Confirms Plan To Run In 2024 & Gut Filibuster During 62 Minute First Solo Presser

Joe Biden Confirms Plan To Run In 2024 & Gut Filibuster During 62 Minute First Solo Presser

Update (1430ET) : After 62 minutes, having answered questions from 10 different outlets (some disgustingly ingratiating, some rather more pointed), President Biden is done. “I got elected to solve problems,” Biden said at the beginning. Key Takeaways include: Biden said his “expectation” is that he will run again in 2024, with Kamala Harris as his expected running mate.

Tucker Carlson Tonight: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mPja1Ib35hA

Alex Christoforou

WaveDancer
WaveDancer
March 26, 2021

I’d be really interested what the US-citizens now think about their country and Government! They are not deeply embarassed?

FranBrown
FranBrown
Reply to  WaveDancer
March 26, 2021

. The ordinary people of America deserve better.

