in Latest, Video

Fox News host tries to demoralize Trump Press Director Erin Perrine

100 Views

*****News Topic 155*****

Fox News is now indistinguishable from CNN.

This segment is disgusting.

Every single conservative in this country should stop watching.

Send a message.

No Title

Fox News is now indistinguishable from CNN. This segment is disgusting. Every single conservative in this country should stop watching. Send a message. pic.twitter.com/cbwY4bv3bt

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Fox NewsAlex Christoforou

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Boris Johnson government unravels putting BREXIT at risk