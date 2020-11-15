Fox News host tries to demoralize Trump Press Director Erin Perrine

*****News Topic 155*****
Fox News is now indistinguishable from CNN.
This segment is disgusting.
Every single conservative in this country should stop watching.
Send a message.
No Title
