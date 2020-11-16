Watch Commercial Real Estate Failures To See The Financial Crisis Part 2 Unravel!

source

In 2008, the world stopped spinning. Everything was out of control. The financial system was beyond weak. Central banks went into territory they never would have dreamed. Today, we are in the same places, navigating through unknown to the masses. This will not end well. Ignorance is not bliss.

Hotel Brands Report Major Losses in Q3

Hotel Brands Report Major Losses in Q3 Eight months after Covid-19 struck the United States, the hospitality industry is still reeling. Major brands, including Hilton, Hyatt and MGM Resorts, reported significant losses in Q3. Hilton said it sustained a net loss of $81 million, while Hyatt’s third-quarter losses topped $161 million. MGM Resorts lost $535 million.

As New York Reopens, Many of Its Hotel Rooms Look Closed for Good

As New York Reopens, Many of Its Hotel Rooms Look Closed for Good The pandemic that hit New York’s hotel industry harder than any other U.S. lodging market is expected to leave thousands of rooms there closed permanently, as the city starts to reopen after months of lockdown. New York hotels went into the coronavirus crisis suffering from falling occupancy and room rates, mostly because of a glut of new development.

New York's hotel crisis puts pressure on $4bn mortgage bond sector

New York’s hotel crisis puts pressure on $4bn mortgage bond sector New York’s hotel industry is in crisis, with four out of five properties underpinning commercial mortgage bonds now showing strain under the weight of coronavirus and investors worrying whether hoteliers will be able to make good on their loans. The coronavirus pandemic has left business travel and tourism deeply depressed and ravaged the finances of hotels and resorts around the world.

Covid Crisis Triggers Most Credit Insurance Payouts Since 2009

News Article | World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC)

News Article | World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) represents the Travel & Tourism sector globally. Our Members include over 200 CEOs, Chairpersons and Presidents of the world’s leading Travel & Tourism companies from across the world and industries.

Welcome to 2030. I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better

Welcome to 2030. I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better It might seem odd to you, but it makes perfect sense for us in this city. Everything you considered a product, has now become a service.

Now is the time for a 'great reset' of capitalism

Now is the time for a ‘great reset’ The changes we have already seen in response to COVID-19 prove that a reset of our economic and social foundations is possible. Professor Klaus Schwab outlines how to achieve it.

'Great Reset' of Capitalism a Threat to Our Way of Life: Australian Senator

‘Great Reset’ of Capitalism a Threat to Our Way of Life: Australian Senator A motion by One Nation leader Pauline Hanson calling on the Australian government to boycott the World Economic Forum ‘s (WEF) Great Reset agenda was blocked in the Senate on Nov. 11.

DoorDash files for IPO, shows surging revenue during pandemic

DoorDash files for IPO, shows surging revenue during pandemic DoorDash Inc., the leading food-delivery app in the nation, filed paperwork Friday morning for an initial public offering, giving investors a first glimpse into its fast revenue growth amid the pandemic – and its continued losses. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a boon to delivery businesses as people have had to stay home and in many cases outsource their shopping or food pickup.

We have seen much enthusiasm for financial investments. There is more money, cash, debt, flowing into equities, stocks at this time in an attempt to earn more, to appreciate assets, create wealth, income.

