Al Jazeera takes on Fox News. Aims to win over Trump nation
Qatar’s Al Jazeera Launches Right-Wing News Platform For Americans “Who Feel Left Out” Of MSM
Upon the announcement this week that Qatar-based Al Jazeera plans to open a US conservative news platform it seemed the near universal reaction on social media was to say simply, weird. “Al Jazeera, the Qatar-based news network that has previously sought to become a liberal media force in the US, is launching a platform to target conservatives, it was revealed on Tuesday,” The Guardian reports.
