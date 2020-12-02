Hannity says Trump should pardon himself & family. For what exactly?
*****News Topic 187*****
Hannity — ‘Trump should pardon himself and his family’…
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hannity-trump-should-pardon-himself-and-his-family/
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
The president’s close relationship to Hannity, who has suspiciously tried to connect the Russian government to the coup against Trump, is a concern. How may times and for how long will Hannity label the Steele Dossier as “Russian disinformation,” a characterization which he attributes to an article in the New York Times?” Despite all that has come out regarding the origins of “Russiagate,” and the blatant role of British Intelligence, in creation and circulation of the of dossier, is it really possible that he isn’t aware that Steele was a top level British spy, or that his Russian “sub-source,” Igor… Read more »