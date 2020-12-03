American forces provide military training to the pro-“Maghawir al-Thawra” faction in SYRIA

American forces provide military training to the pro-“Maghawir al-Thawra” faction in the Badia

The American forces stationed at the Al-Tanf base at the border triangle between Syria, Jordan and Iraq carried out military exercises with the Revolutionary Commandos faction loyal to it in the Syrian Badia.

A local source said that the US forces conducted two exercises with the platoon within one week, as they held the first round of training on November 24, and the second on the 30th of the same month. Vehicles equipped with machine guns attack training targets.

Videos showed that American trainers provided lessons to the faction members about first aid, while the spokesman for the International Coalition, Wayne Maruto, tweeted on Twitter, that the training aims to support the allies of the “United States” in Syria to fight against “ISIS”.

The Maghawir al-Thawra faction enjoys the support of the American forces stationed at the al-Tanf base, and plays a role in targeting the Syrian army forces within the Syrian Badia with American orders. It besieges the al-Rukban camp near the al-Tanf base and prevents the people from returning to their original areas. Controlled by the Syrian army, while the aforementioned faction has not previously carried out any prominent military action against “ISIS.”

