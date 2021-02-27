in Latest, Video

Bolton smears Trump with stupid North Korea story

2 Comments

Bolton smears Trump with stupid North Korea story

****News Topic 306*****

John Bolton Says Trump Invited Kim Jong Un on Air Force One As He Thought It’d Be ‘Really Cool’

John Bolton says Trump invited Kim Jong Un on Air Force One as he thought it’d be “really cool”

Former President Donald Trump reportedly “thought it would be really cool” to offer North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un a ride “back home to Pyongyang” on Air Force One after the pair concluded a 2019 meeting, according to Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton.

5 1 vote
Rate this article
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouTrumpNorth KoreaJohn Bolton

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Brenda A. Arsenault
Brenda A. Arsenault
February 27, 2021
Rate this article :
     

I earned $35000 in the ultimate month by using online only for 5 to 8 hours on my computer and this was so smooth that I personally couldn’t accept it as true before working on this website. if you too need to earn this sort of huge cash then come and be part of us. do this internet-website online…..—–> https://bit.ly/3rgMKrL

0
Reply
Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
February 27, 2021

The old fart should retire…he is a lousy salesman.

0
Reply

Al Jazeera takes on Fox News. Aims to win over Trump nation

Looking to Oust MBS? Biden and Khashoggi Report