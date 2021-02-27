Bolton smears Trump with stupid North Korea story
John Bolton Says Trump Invited Kim Jong Un on Air Force One As He Thought It’d Be ‘Really Cool’
Former President Donald Trump reportedly “thought it would be really cool” to offer North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un a ride “back home to Pyongyang” on Air Force One after the pair concluded a 2019 meeting, according to Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton.
The old fart should retire…he is a lousy salesman.