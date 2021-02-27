in Latest, Video

Looking to Oust MBS? Biden and Khashoggi Report

1 Comment

News Topic 60:

Read: Declassified report on Saudi role in killing of Jamal Khashoggi

The Biden administration on Friday released a long-awaited declassified intelligence report on the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

Report

Alexander Mercouris

Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
February 27, 2021

Why should we regard ANY Biden report as genuine?

The man is an insane criminal psychopath.

