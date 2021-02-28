No Vax, No Food? UK Supermarkets may Require Vax Passport
UK’s Dominic Raab turned heads this morning, suggesting supermarkets “could” require Vaccine Passports in the near future. Drastic changes to retail are coming soon as consumers’ access to food is limited, selection shrinks, and prices rise. How far will we allow these agendas to go before finally stopping them?
Dominic Raab says ‘vaccine passports’ COULD be used inside the UK
Dominic Raab said ‘vaccine passports’ for use within UK ‘under consideration’ Government previously insisted that any system would be for for foreign travel Asked if proof of jab could be needed to go into supermarket, said not ‘ruled out’ The government was facing more confusion over ‘vaccine passports’ today after Dominic Raab suggested they could be needed to get into pubs and supermarkets in the UK.
“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.”
– Henry Kissinger
