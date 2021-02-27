Melia arrested. Saakashvili returns. TROUBLE in Georgia. EU urges restraint
EU Urges Restraint in Georgia After Detention of Opposition Leader
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – The European Union is monitoring the political developments in Georgia in the wake of the detention of opposition politician Nika Melia and urges all sides to show restraint, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Tuesday.
The EU Fourth Reich is in the process of self destruction.
NATO is incompetent. If the Georgians are looking for hassle they will get plenty.
The RF has the perfect excuse to enter Georgia because there are USA biological
weapons in the area. The RF has had enough of this Kindergarten charade led by half
baked idiots.
The EU is now a joke, the USA is the laughing stock of the world.
The RF has Georgia “sussed”
https://www.stalkerzone.org/?s=Georgia
