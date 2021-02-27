in Latest, Video

Melia arrested. Saakashvili returns. TROUBLE in Georgia. EU urges restraint

Melia arrested. Saakashvili returns. TROUBLE in Georgia. EU urges restraint

The Duran: Episode 898

EU Urges Restraint in Georgia After Detention of Opposition Leader

EU Urges Restraint in Georgia After Detention of Opposition Leader

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – The European Union is monitoring the political developments in Georgia in the wake of the detention of opposition politician Nika Melia and urges all sides to show restraint, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Tuesday.

Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
February 27, 2021

The EU Fourth Reich is in the process of self destruction.

NATO is incompetent. If the Georgians are looking for hassle they will get plenty.

The RF has the perfect excuse to enter Georgia because there are USA biological

weapons in the area. The RF has had enough of this Kindergarten charade led by half

baked idiots.

The EU is now a joke, the USA is the laughing stock of the world.

Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
Reply to  Luka-The-K9
February 27, 2021

The RF has Georgia “sussed”

https://www.stalkerzone.org/?s=Georgia

