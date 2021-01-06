DEMs & RINOs happy with Georgia election results
The Duran: Episode 847.
“Buckle Up!”: Schumer Drunk With Power After Ossoff Declares Victory
Update (1150ET): No recount has been announced in the Perdue-Ossoff race, suggesting Ossoff’s margin is over the 0.5% required for Perdue to request one under Georgia law. Top Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling says that Jon Ossoff will win by a wide enough margin to avoid an automatic recount.
